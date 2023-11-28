Centralised facility speeds up removal of defunct companies
Data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed that more than 1,170 companies were struck from official records in November, after more than 1,730 in September and more than 1,140 in August
The removal of defunct companies from official records has gained pace under a new centralised facility the government set up in April, boosting the massive clean-up drive. According to official data, there are more than 2.4 million registered companies in India but only about 1.5 million of them are active.