New Delhi: The union health ministry is preparing a proposal to create a centralised system of drug registration under the Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation (CDSCO) to keep a close watch on drug quality after a string of scandals abroad over toxic Indian drugs.

Currently, many pharmaceutical companies get the registration of a new drug formulation at the state level, if their application is not approved by CDSCO.

The proposal will be presented at a two-day meeting on drug quality regulation and enforcement in Hyderabad from 26-27 February chaired by union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The meeting will also be attended by officials from the department of pharmaceuticals, ministry of health, AYUSH ministry and three drug companies.

This plan comes in the backdrop of allegedly toxic cough syrups causing children’s deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan; and contaminated eye drops in the US causing a death, denting India’s image as reliable supplier of drugs.

“There have been multiple instance reports of Indian drugs failing quality check in India and aboard. Now, the ministry is working on the proposal of centralized drug registration system. As of now, drug makers get the registration for their drugs in states, if DCGI rejects the registration. Although, drugs registered in a state are allowed for sale and production in that particular state, the drugs are also sold in other parts of the country. So, we are trying to work on a proposal where all kinds of drugs centrally registered by CDSCO on its online platform from where it is distributed to states," said a person aware of the matter. Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

“The move involves repurposing CDSCO’s online portal Sugam. It aims to maintain quality checks on new drugs if the registration of the new drug formulations happens at one centralized place. So, registration at multiple places (states) is a problem," said a second person.