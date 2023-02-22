Centralized quality checking system for drugs proposed
The proposal will be presented at a two-day meeting on drug quality regulation and enforcement in Hyderabad from 26-27 February chaired by union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
New Delhi: The union health ministry is preparing a proposal to create a centralised system of drug registration under the Central Drugs Control Standard Organisation (CDSCO) to keep a close watch on drug quality after a string of scandals abroad over toxic Indian drugs.
