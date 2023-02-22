Centralized quality checking system for drugs proposed

“There have been multiple instance reports of Indian drugs failing quality check in India and aboard. Now, the ministry is working on the proposal of centralized drug registration system. As of now, drug makers get the registration for their drugs in states, if DCGI rejects the registration. Although, drugs registered in a state are allowed for sale and production in that particular state, the drugs are also sold in other parts of the country. So, we are trying to work on a proposal where all kinds of drugs centrally registered by CDSCO on its online platform from where it is distributed to states," said a person aware of the matter. Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

