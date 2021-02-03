Centrally funded plans face the axe

According to the FFC, 15 of the 30 umbrella CSS account for about 90% of the total allocation under CSS. Many such schemes have, within them, a number of small schemes, some of them with negligible allocations. “A threshold amount of annual appropriation should be fixed, below which the funding for a CSS may be stopped. Below the stipulated threshold, the administrating department should justify the need for continuation of the scheme. As the life cycle of ongoing schemes has been made co-terminus with the cycle of Finance Commissions, the third-party evaluation of all CSS should be completed within a stipulated timeframe. The funding pattern of the CSS should be fixed upfront transparently and should be kept stable," the FFC said in its report tabled in Parliament on Monday.