Centre accords 'maharatna' status to PFC. What it means

The enhanced powers that come with “Maharatna Status" will also help PFC in pushing the government’s agenda of funding under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, national commitment of 40% green energy by 2030 and effective monitoring and implementation of the New Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme with an outlay of more than Rs.3 Lakh crore, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said.

