Central government has advised Maharashtra government to impose local restrictions in view of the upcoming festive season in the state and prevent mass gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The state is going to celebrate two of its popular festivities, the Dahi Handi festival on 30 August and Ganpati Utsav on 10 September.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity.

With the festival of #DahiHandi and #Ganeshotsav just round the corner in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state government to consider imposing local restrictions on mass events and public gatherings during the celebrations to prevent the spread of #COVID19. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 29, 2021

Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.

"In light of this order, and in view of mass events and public gatherings expected during celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised that the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings," Bhushan said.

"This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported by various states, including Maharashtra. I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour may result in losing the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so far in managing the pandemic," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Centre's directives to states to ensure there is no crowding during the upcoming festivals underlines the need to prioritise lives of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a public appeal, Thackeray sought cooperation from political and social groups as well as all spheres of society as COVID-19 continued to hang over everyone's heads like the "sword of Damocles". Maharashtra and the rest of the country had succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, but there was need to continue focusing on testing, tracing and treatment as well as following all COVID-19 protocols, he said

