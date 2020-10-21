Centre advises states to further reduce Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate to below 1%

New Delhi: While national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for covid-19 in India dropped to 1.51% on Wednesday, the centre advised states and union territories to further reduce it to below 1%. Except 14 states all other states have a CFR of more than 1%

India recorded 717 deaths in the past 24 hours, summing up the total toll to 116467. According to the union health ministry, 82% of new deaths are reported from 10 States and UTs. At least 29% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 213 deaths followed by Karnataka with 66 deaths, the union health ministry said in a statement.

At least 54,044 fresh covid-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 76,68,690. The government said that 78% of these are concentrated in 10 States/UT. Maharashtra contributed more than 8,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 6,000, the union health ministry said.

The country also conducted 10,83,608 tests in the last 24 hours. India’s recovery rate continues to be the best among the covid-19 hit countries.

At least 61,775 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

India’s total recoveries stands at 67,95,103 today. Higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89% (88.81%). 77% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs, the government said. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries. Maharashtra and Kerala both contribute more than 7,000 to the new recoveries, it said.

Epidemiologists have said that the figures showing decline of the covid-19 pandemic give cautious optimism and the trend is encouraging but the coming festive season and winters may prove difficult to contain the disease.

“Coming months will increase air pollution and with that respiratory ailments. The temperature will also start to dip. More and more people will stay indoors without adequate ventilation," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Both of these step-up possibilities of increased transmission of Covid-19. After the government has issued fresh guidelines for unlock 5.0, opening up of the economy and now cinema theatres and schools are political decisions based on economic considerations. These are date driven not data driven," he said.

