Centre advises states to further reduce Covid-19 Case Fatality Rate to below 1%

India’s total recoveries stands at 67,95,103 today. Higher number of single day recoveries has resulted in continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is fast approaching 89% (88.81%). 77% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs, the government said. Karnataka outnumbered Maharashtra in new recovered cases with more than 8,500 new recoveries. Maharashtra and Kerala both contribute more than 7,000 to the new recoveries, it said.