The Central Government is aiming for a more than 100% jump in Indian textile exports in the next 5 to 6 years. While addressing members of Export Promotion Councils through video conference, Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal affirmed that in the next 5-6 years, Indian textile exports are expected to reach $100 billion, from the current number of $42 billion. He also added that it will take the industry's combined domestic and international output to $250 billion.

At the Export Promotion Council, the minister also advised manufacturers to start securing cotton to meet their demands and all those involved in the cotton business should discuss strategies to trace cotton and ensure a value for cotton products.

As per the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture, in the 2022-23 crop year, cotton production is estimated at 34.19 million bales (of 170 kg each) as against 31.20 million bales in the previous year.

The minister was inclined to spend the funds available under the Textile mission for new projects and also added that the ministry is mulling over the idea of showcasing the potential of the Indian textile sector in G-20 conferences.

“Participation of industry representatives in the shopping festivals recently announced by the finance minister may also be pursued," the minister said.

The two-day Council meeting was convened with senior representatives of all the 11 Export Promotion Councils under the Ministry of Textiles and was intended to strengthen the textile sector with new ideas. The meeting also included representatives of industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, the Tiruppur Exporters Association and the Southern India Mills' Association.

“At least 50 percent participants should be youngsters and there should be involvement of Quality Control of India (QCI), commerce, DPIIT, finance, banking export insurance for holistic engagement so that overarching themes may be discussed in the meeting," the minister observed.

Cotton is one of the major Kharif (summer-sown) crops which is harvested in October.

With inputs from PTI