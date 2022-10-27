Centre aiming to double Indian textile exports in next 5-6 years: Goyal

The Central Government is aiming for a more than 100% jump in Indian textile exports in the next 5 to 6 years. While addressing members of Export Promotion Councils through video conference, Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal affirmed that in the next 5-6 years, Indian textile exports are expected to reach $100 billion, from the current number of $42 billion. He also added that it will take the industry's combined domestic and international output to $250 billion.

