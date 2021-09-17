Covid vaccination: The Centre aims to reach record two crore vaccinations on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

"The central government is aiming for a record 2 crore Covid vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday. The union health minister is taking updates of vaccination doses across the country," the news agency quoted an official as saying.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also encouraged beneficiaries to get themselves inoculated today. "Great to see you wished PM @NarendraModi Ji by vaccinating yourself and booking others' slots. Let us all do #VaccineSeva by getting vaccinated and encouraging those around us to do the same! #HappyBirthdayModiji," he tweeted.

The BJP also aims to make PM Modi's birthday by setting a record of the maximum number of vaccine inoculations on the day, party leaders told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Health Minister had encouraged people to take vaccine in large numbers on PM Modi's birthday. "Tomorrow is the birthday of our all dear Prime Minister, come on #VaccineSeva Taxes, who have not taken the vaccine, give birthday gifts to their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated," he said.

As per the data available on the COWIN portal, 1,82,47,078 vaccine doses have been administered till 4:29 pm today.

As per the Union Health Ministry, over 77.77 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the free cost channel.

The ministry further said that more than 6,17,22,315 balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

