Centre aims to privatise 5-6 state-owned companies in FY22

Centre aims to privatise 5-6 state-owned companies in FY22

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Dipam Secy said the financial bids for 6 PSUs can be called by December-January.
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The Dipam Secy said the Centre is aiming to close the privatisation of BEML and Shipping Corp of India and to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp on local bourses in the year to March next year

The Central Government is aiming to complete the privatisation of five to six state-owned firms, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, in the current financial year, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at the CII Summit on Wednesday.

The Dipam Secretary also said that the Centre is aiming to close the privatisation of BEML and Shipping Corp of India and to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp on local bourses in the year to March 2022.

Pandey said BPCL divestment is in due diligence stage. The sale of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited would fetch about $13 billion for the exchequer and other shareholders.

“While financial bidding of BEML, Shipping Corp, Pawan Hans, Central Electronic and Neelanchal Ispat can take place in December to January and expecting their transaction in the current fiscal," he added.

He also said that the Central Government is targeting December for handing over Air India to Tata Group.

