Centre on Thursday pulled up states having high positivity rate of covid-19 among healthcare workers and asked them to evaluate the situation.

The union health ministry said that Telangana (18%), Maharashtra (16%), Delhi (14%), Karnataka (13%), Puducherry (12%) and Punjab (11%) are having a high positivity rate among healthcare workers.

“We have drawn attention of these states and UTs to this issue. It has to be seen whether the standard protocol for hospital infection practices is being followed and adequate protection is being taken by the healthcare workers," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The concerned states and UTs have also been alerted to check the infection status of the localities from where the healthcare workers come," he said.

India is a day near to cross the total covid-19 count of Brazil (3,997,865) and reach the second spot in the world among the worst coronavirus hit countries after USA. As the country recorded over 83,000 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally to 39 lakhs and deaths nearing 68000, five states—Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for more than 62% of the active covid-19 cases in India, as per the union health ministry data.

Maharashtra accounts for almost 24.77% of the active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 12.64% cases and then Karnataka with 11.58% of the active cases.

Five states in India also account for 70.15% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country i.e. Maharashtra accounting for maximum 37.39% of deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (11.16%), Karnataka (8.83%), Delhi (6.65%) and Andhra Pradesh (6.12%).

The average daily case fatality trajectory over the past three weeks among these five states show that only Karnataka and Delhi has recorded an increase in the case fatality trajectory.

While Karnataka recorded a 9.6% increase in fatalities over this period, Delhi recorded a 50% surge in fatalities over the past three weeks, the union health ministry data shows.

“The number of active cases has also increased in Delhi over the past few days, for which Union Home Affairs Ministry is actively engaging with the Delhi Government to take necessary action," said Bhushan.

Also, some states have also recorded decrease in fatality rates. Over the past three weeks, Andhra Pradesh recorded a decrease in fatalities by 4.5%, Maharashtra recorded a 11.5% decrease and Tamil Nadu showed a 18.2% decrease in fatalities, the union health ministry said. In parallel, Maharashtra has recorded a 6.8% decrease in the average number of active cases over a period of three weeks. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh recorded almost 13.7% decrease, Karnataka almost 16.1%, Tamil Nadu 23.9% and Uttar Pradesh recorded almost 17.1% decrease in the same period.

As recoveries are close to 77%, the government is still not clear about the antibodies or immunity among the recovered patients.

“Various scientific studies across the world suggest that a person may possess antibodies from 5-6 months to many years, said Bhushan.

As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting sero surveys for knowing the presence of the disease in Indian population, Dr Balram Bhargava, director general ICMR said that 50 out of 70 districts have completed the second round of sero-survey. The results of the entire country's sero-survey should be available within two weeks. “It is a new disease and hence, no definite answer can now be given on the duration of immunity," he said.

Meanwhile, India has conducted more than 4.5 crore tests till date, taking the country to the second position globally in terms of cumulative testing. A record number of 11.72 lakh tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

“Although the cumulative number of testing has increased, positivity rate remains 7.20%,"’said Bhushan.

Bhushan highlighted that testing data will show that Rapid Antigen Tests were not available in the months of March and April and then maximum was RT-PCR tests which are the gold standard for covid-19 testing. Presently, certain states like Tamil Nadu's cumulative testing data shows that more than 90% are RT-PCR tests.

