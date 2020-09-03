As the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting sero surveys for knowing the presence of the disease in Indian population, Dr Balram Bhargava, director general ICMR said that 50 out of 70 districts have completed the second round of sero-survey. The results of the entire country's sero-survey should be available within two weeks. “It is a new disease and hence, no definite answer can now be given on the duration of immunity," he said.