Centre allocated 267.35 cr to Kerala to strengthen health infra: Mandaviya

Centre on Monday announced that it has allocated a total of ₹267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II to strengthen the state's health infrastructure. The announcement comesafter Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state today. Mandaviya visited Kerala on Monday with a central team.

Following the meeting, the health minister stated that Centre has allocated ₹267.35 crore to the state to strengthen its health infrastructure. Additionally, ₹one crore would be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool.

Centre has also assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the state, he said.

After the meeting, Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce, "Had an intensive meeting with the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Kerala along with State officials to review COVID19 situation in Kerala."

"Central Govt allocates ₹267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. It will strengthen the state's health infrastructure & effectively manage COVID19. Additionally, ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool," he tweeted.

He also tweeted that the "Central Govt will ensure creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in every district in Kerala. For prioritising the health of children, paediatric ICU to be established in district hospitals with a 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility."

Had an intensive meeting with the Chief Minister and Health Minister of Kerala, @VijayanPinarayi ji & Veena George ji, along with State officials to review #COVID19 situation in Kerala. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/0k4Q4GE74R — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 16, 2021

Central Govt allocates ₹267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. It will strengthen state’s health infrastructure & effectively manage #COVID19.

Additionally, ₹1 crore will be made available to each district of Kerala for creating medicine pool. (2/4) — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 16, 2021

Under the visionary leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State. (4/4) — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 16, 2021

Earlier, the Kerala state Public Relations Department (PRD) said that Mandaviya has lauded lauded the coronavirus prevention steps taken by the state government.

He also termed the healthcare system here as "excellent" and assured availability of more vaccines for Kerala, and praised the lack of vaccine wastage by the state by saying that it has set an example with regard to administration of doses, the PRD said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that Kerala was ahead of the national average in vaccination and the death rate here was low, the PRD said.

COVID-19 update in Kerala

The state on Monday logged 12,294 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 36,81,965, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,743 with 142 additional deaths.

As many as 18,542 people have been cured of the infection since Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 35,10,909 and the number of active cases to 1,72,239, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 87,578 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.03 per cent. So far, 2,95,45,529 samples have been tested, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.