Centre has allocated more than 1.59 lakh vials of Amphotericin B to states, union territories and central institutions, informed Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Gowda stated that additional 1,06,300 vials of liposomal Amphotericin B has been sent to states, UTs and central institutions to ensure significant availability of the crucial drug used to treat mucormycosis or black fungus.

Gowda further said that a total of 53,000 vials of conventional Amphotericin B have also been allocated all the states, UT and central institutions today. "The allocation of conventional Amphotericin B is being made to ensure its smooth supply and timely treatment of patients," he added.

Last week, GST Council had decided not to charge any tax on Amphotericin B. The all-powerful council had also waived GST levied on antiviral drug Tocilizumab, and slashed the same for Remdesivir from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Amphotericin B is used to treat mucormycosis, widely known as black fungus. The fungal infection affects nose, eyes, sinuses and even the brain in some cases. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma. It has emerged as a widespread complication in patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

Black fungus can prove especially dangerous to patients suffering from diabetes or severe immunity deficiency, like in case of cancer or AIDS patients. Union Health Ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

