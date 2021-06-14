Centre allocates 1.59 lakh Amphotericin vials to states, UTs, central institutes

Amphotericin B is used to treat mucormycosis, widely known as black fungus. The fungal infection affects nose, eyes, sinuses and even the brain in some cases. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma. It has emerged as a widespread complication in patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.