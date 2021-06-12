Centre allocates whopping 10,870.5 crore to UP under Jal Jeevan Mission

"The Union government has increased the Central allocation for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to Uttar Pradesh to Rs. 10,870.50 crore. In 2019-20, the Centre allocated ₹1,206 crore, which was increased to ₹2,571 crore in 2020-21. Thus, this year, the central allocation for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh has increased four-fold," the ministry said.

