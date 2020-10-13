Centre allows 20 states to mobilise 68,825 cr to meet GST revenue shortfall

A special borrowing window, coordinated by the Ministry of Finance to borrow the amount of shortfall in revenue through issue of debt. The total shortfall in the revenue of the states on this account has been estimated at around ₹ 1.1 lakh crore.

1.1 lakh crore. Permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.5% of GSDP out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India in view of the COVID pandemic, waiving the reforms condition.

Earlier on 17 May, the Department of Expenditure had provided additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of GSDP to the states. The final instalment of 0.5% out of this 2% limit was linked to carrying out at least three out of four reforms stipulated by the Government of India.