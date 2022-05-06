Centre allows 50% concession in revenue share to promote coal gasification

According to Coal Ministry, to support coal gasification and availability of coal for the sector on concessional rate, Ministry of Coal has introduced a policy for concessions of 50% in revenue share for commercial auction of coal blocks. If the successful bidder consumes the coal produced either in its own plant(s) or plant of its holding, subsidiary, affiliate, associate for coal gasification or liquefaction or sells the coal for coal gasification or liquefaction on an yearly basis, subject to conditions that at least 10% of scheduled coal production as per approved mining plan for that year shall be consumed or sold for gasification or liquefaction, then the bidder can avail of concessions.