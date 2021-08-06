New Delhi: The government has granted Bhubaneswar's National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) a conditional exemption from the unmanned aircraft system rules to use drones for aerial survey and photogrammetry of centrally protected monuments.

NISER will collaborate with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the project.

The approved locations for drone operations for the NISER include Raja-Rani Temple and Lingaraj Temple, both located at Bhubaneswar, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a statement on Friday.

"This exemption is valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP (standard operating Procedure) issued by DGCA," it added.

The MoCA and aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation had earlier this month granted permissions for drone use to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of web-based GIS platform for the development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.

Meanwhile, the ministry had in July released the updated draft Drone Rules, 2021 for public consultation, which will soon replace the UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) rules 2021 that was released on 12 March 2021.

