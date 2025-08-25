Centre allows one-time switch from unified pension to NPS for its employees

The Centre has decided to allow its employees who have selected the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) a one-time, one-way switch facility to the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The switch facility may be exercised by UPS optees any time a year prior to the date of superannuation or three months before to the deemed date of retirement in case of voluntary retirement, said an office memorandum of the Department of Financial Services, ministry of finance.

If the switch facility not exercised within the deadlines, the employee shall continue under UPS by default, it said.

Similar provisions will be made for resignations and cases of Rule 56J, with minor modifications as necessary, the office memorandum said.

Rule 56(J) is part of India's Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, and grants the government the absolute right to compulsorily retire any government employee in the public interest, with three months' notice or pay in lieu.

The switch option will not be given in case of removal, dismissal or compulsory retirement as a penalty or for cases where disciplinary proceedings are ongoing or contemplated.

To make the switch a one-time, one-way affair, the finance ministry has decided that once the switch facility is availed, the provisions of the PFRDA (Exit & Withdrawal under NPS) Regulations, 2015 shall apply. This would mean that the employee concerned will cease to be eligible for assured payouts and UPS benefits.

The government's differential contribution (4%) at default investment pattern will be worked out and shall be credited to the individual's NPS corpus at the time of exit in case of the switch, the memorandum read.

The changes have been forwarded to all central government ministries and departments to be shared with all eligible employees.

The UPS was notified by the finance ministry on 24 January 2025 for central government employees covered under NPS. It was implemented all over India from 1 April 2025. Ever since its start, the scheme has seen slow progress with data from finance ministry suggesting that only 31,555 central government employees have opted to switch from NPS to UPS till 20 July.

In fact, the government extended the deadline for opting into the UPS scheme to 30 September from the earlier cut-off date of 30 June to bring in more employees looking for guaranteed pension as provided under UPS.

The UPS guarantees employees 50% of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement as pension, provided they have completed a minimum qualifying service of 25 years. This is in contrast to the market-linked returns under the NPS.

The government has been taking various measures to strengthen social security cover for its employees and other individuals. Before NPS, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was applicable. The OPS provided a defined benefit, guaranteeing a percentage of the last salary, and was made applicable to government employees who joined service before 1 January 2004.

The NPS, which started on 1 January 2004, became the only pension scheme for all central government employees joining after that. NPS is a market-linked, defined contribution system where an individual's pension corpus depends on investment performance.

In the wake of the need for providing a government-funded pension scheme, a hybrid scheme in the form of UPS was launched, which guaranteed only up to 50% of the last salary drawn over the previous 12-month period. It also partially provided employees shares from the accumulation in the pension fund from investments made in the market.