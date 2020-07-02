In a bid to boost testing for covid-19 in the country, the Centre on Thursday said that now private practitioners can also prescribe the coronavirus test. As the covid-19 cases are continuously increasing and have crossed 606571 on Thursday, the government has realized that testing more people is the key to contain spread of the virus.

“Covid-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a Government doctor," Union Health Ministry said on Thursday adding that it has also been observed that some States and Union Territories (UTs) have mandated the need of a prescription from a Government doctor for making an individual eligible to undergo covid-19 test.

“ln view of the increased load on government healthcare facilities, this mandatory requirement may at times pose an impediment for an individual to get tested and lead to unnecessary delays. At this juncture, it is absolutely necessary to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners including private practitioners to prescribe covid-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines, the Union Health Ministry said.

“The decision has made the process simpler. It will be helpful for patients to get prescriptions which was bit of a challenge before. Private practitioners are easily accessible, it will be easier for patients to contact them and get their tests done in time. This in turn will also help in containing the spread of the infection as timely testing will mean timely intervention in the form of home isolation or treatment," said Dr Ajay Aggarwal, Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Noida.

ICMR writing a letter to states also has strongly recommended that laboratories should be free to test any individual in accordance to the ICMR Guidelines and State authorities must not restrict an individual from getting tested, as early testing will help in containing the virus and saving lives.

“The private practitioners are the prime pillars for the fight against the Covid-19 and should have been shouldered with this responsibility right at the outset of the pandemic. That is where we went wrong, when enforcing the lockdown," OP Yadava, CEO, National Heart Institute, New Delhi.

“All these private clinics were closed and only secondary and tertiary care hospitals were functional. If at those initial stages, the private practitioners had been allowed to do these tests, then small groups would have approached the local doctors, rather than visiting big hospitals and spreading the disease," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, reiterating that ‘Test-Track-Treat’ is the key strategy for early detection and containment of the outbreak, the Centre has advised States and UTs to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all covid-19 testing laboratories in the State and UT. This shall ensure full capacity utilization of all labs, especially the private ones, thus hugely benefitting the people, the union health ministry said.

“As on date, 90,56,173 tests have been conducted through a diagnostic testing network which is fast expanding. There are now 1065 testing labs in the country comprising 768 in the public sector and 297 private labs. The per day testing capacity is also fast growing. Yesterday, as many as 2,29,588 people got tested for covid-19," the union health ministry said in a statement.

Government has urged States to ramp up testing in a big way by using Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care tests in addition to RT-PCR, which is the gold standard for diagnosis of covid-19. The Rapid Antigen test is quick, simple, safe and can be used in containment zones as well as hospitals, as per criteria specified by ICMR for testing. ICMR is validating ore such kits are to increase the available options to the citizens. Centre has also asked States and UTs are to facilitate testing in a big way by adoption of 'campaign mode' by organizing testing camps, using mobile vans etc.

This shall effectively take covid-19 tests to the people’s doorsteps in high incidence areas to collect samples of all symptomatic individuals as well as their contacts, and get those samples tested by using rapid antigen tests. The total number of people being tested for covid-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore.

