Centre allows private practitioners to prescribe covid-19 testing

Government has urged States to ramp up testing in a big way by using Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care tests in addition to RT-PCR, which is the gold standard for diagnosis of covid-19. The Rapid Antigen test is quick, simple, safe and can be used in containment zones as well as hospitals, as per criteria specified by ICMR for testing. ICMR is validating ore such kits are to increase the available options to the citizens. Centre has also asked States and UTs are to facilitate testing in a big way by adoption of 'campaign mode' by organizing testing camps, using mobile vans etc.