Centre allows registration, sale of EVs without pre-fitted battery

In a letter to transport secretaries of all states and union territories, the ministry said that vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered after getting an approval certificate issued by a test agency. There is also no need to specify the type or any other details of the battery for vehicle registration. “However, the prototype of the electrical vehicle, and the battery (regular battery or the swappable battery) is required to be type approved by the test agencies," the letter said. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.