Centre allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

Centre allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

02:32 PM IST

  • India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tonnes since banning most exports last month. However, possibilities are that at least 1.7 million tonnes which is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains.

