Centre allows sugar exports of 6 million tonnes for season 2022-23

To prevent the uncontrolled export of sugar and to ensure sufficient availability, the government on Saturday decided to allow sugar export at a reasonable limit of 6 million tonnes for the season beginning November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022. That being said, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Ministry of Commerce have also amended the export policy for sugar.
In a notification to all sugar mills, the government said, "has decided to allocate sugar mill wise export quota of 60 LMT of sugar for export for sugar season 2022-23, with effect from November 1, 2022."
According to the circular, all grades of sugar like raw material along with refined sugar can be exported by a sugar mill/refinery/exporter up to the notified limit.
It added that "export quota of 60 LMT have been pro-rated amongst those sugar mills which operated in at least one sugar season amongst the last three sugar seasons by taking into account their average production of sugar achieved by the sugar mills during the last three operational sugar seasons i.e 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22."
Further, the Centre stated that the new sugar that may commence production for the first time in season 2022-23 or those mills that were closed in the previous 3 seasons, however, may restart during the current season --- will allocate an export quota of 18.23% of the estimated sugar production in this season.
Also, it needs to be noted that sugar mills can export the mentioned quantity of sugar either themselves or through merchant exporters/refineries from November 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.
In case, if a sugar mill is not able to dispatch about 90% of its export quote by May 31, 2023 --- then 30% of the unexported quantity out of its allocated quota --- will be deducted from its monthly domestic quota of July/August 2023.
Also, the government directed sugar mills that they can exchange their export quota either partially or wholly with the domestic quota of any other sugar mill within 60 days from the date of issuance of this order.
According to the ministry, the exchange of export quota with domestic quota would reduce transportation costs involved in the export of sugar and the movement of the product from one state to another.
Additionally, those mills that are not willing to export sugar can surrender their quota partially or wholly within 60 days of the issuance of this order.
