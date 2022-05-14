Centre allows Telangana to deposit 6.05 LMT of fortified parboiled rice with FCI

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre earlier had approved a procurement estimate of 40.20 LMT of rice in Telangana during KMS 2021-22 (Rabi Crop) with a procurement period up to June 2022 and milling period up to September 2022
Telangana State government receives a thumbs up from the Centre to deposit a total of 6.05 LMT of fortified parboiled rice with FCI, out of the remaining paddy of KMS 2020-21(Rabi crop) and paddy of KMS 2021-22.
As per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the original milling/ delivery of Customed Milled Rice (CMR) period of KMS 2020-21 (Rabi) in Telangana was up to September 2021. At the request of the Telangana state government, this has been extended seventh time up to May 2022 vide GoI letter dated May 5, 2022.
The ministry highlighted that the Centre has always supported procurement operations in all States including Telangana.
As compared to 15.79 LMT of rice procured during KMS 2015-16 benefitting 5,35,007 farmers with an MSP value of ₹3,417.15 crore - 94.53 LMT of rice was procured in Telangana during KMS 2020-21 benefitting 21,64,354 farmers with MSP value of ₹26,637.39 crore.
As of May 5, 2022, in the ongoing KMS 2021-22, 72.71 LMT of paddy (48.72 LMT of equivalent rice) has been procured benefitting 11,14,833 farmers with an MSP value of ₹14251.59 crore.
