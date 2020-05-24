Centre allows UDAN flights to further open up air travel

NEW DELHI : Civil aviation ministry on Sunday announced opening up of its regional connectivity scheme—Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) which links remote locations of the country by air at subsidised fare.

This is in addition to other domestic civil aviation operations which are being permitted from Monday upto a third of the original summer schedule.

A ministry order said that it has cleared the modalities for resuming UDAN flights, which include permitting all operational routes in priority areas such as the North East, hill states and the islands. All operational helicopter routes are also permitted to resume operations.

UDAN scheme offers viability gap funding to companies in addition to waiver of certain statutory charges and taxes on jet fuel in order to offer affordable connectivity. The fare is also capped based on distance. Routes where carriers do not avail of viability gap funding as well as all routes upto 500 kilometers distance are also allowed to commence operations. Routes with tourism significance where operators do not avail of the viability gap funding can also resume flights even if the distance is more than 500 kilometers.

“RCS-UDAN flights would be in addition to the permitted one third capacity of the approved summer schedule, 2020," the ministry said, adding that the current order will stay in force for three months.

