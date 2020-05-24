Centre allows UDAN flights to further open up air travel

UDAN scheme offers viability gap funding to companies in addition to waiver of certain statutory charges and taxes on jet fuel in order to offer affordable connectivity. The fare is also capped based on distance. Routes where carriers do not avail of viability gap funding as well as all routes upto 500 kilometers distance are also allowed to commence operations. Routes with tourism significance where operators do not avail of the viability gap funding can also resume flights even if the distance is more than 500 kilometers.