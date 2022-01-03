Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the government on Monday allowed 50% of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, the order read.

It further said that the Central government officers/staff will have to follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding in the offices.

All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home," the order said.

Earlier today, the Centre has suspended marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.

"Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees," he tweeted.

However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance registers to be maintained manually, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

