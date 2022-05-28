Centre amends faceless penalty scheme

CBDT had earlier also brought out faceless assessment and faceless appeal schemes. In December 2021, the tax authority had granted personal hearing as a right to tax payers in the case the faceless appeal scheme. The faceless schemes are part of the government’s initiative to bring more transparency into tax administration and to eliminate the possibility of corruption. However, difficulties faced by the administration and tax payers led to amendments.

