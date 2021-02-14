OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre and state working together on developmental projects: Kerala CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Centre and state working together on developmental projects: Kerala CM Vijayan

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • During his brief tours, the PM inaugurated a 6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi
  • He also dedicated to the nation Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of projects in Kerala on Sunday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that his administration is working with the central government to fulfil these ventures.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayan said, "This is a happy occasion for us Keralites. A handful of projects are coming to life in our state today. While some are being dedicated to the nation, the foundation stone is being laid for others. Both state and central government are working together in all these projects."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from a bus stand in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir police recover 6-6.5 kgs of IED from bus stand

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the military coup

Protest outside Chinese embassy in Myanmar against Beijing's support to military rule

2 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebel fighters in al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometres northwest of Marib in central Yemen on February 11, 2021

Saudi coalition says destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, scratches his brow

French hospitals to move into crisis mode from Thursday amid Covid surge: Report

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST

During his brief tours, the PM inaugurated a 6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi. He also dedicated to the nation Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands.

Speaking at the events, the PM said: "We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energize the growth trajectory of India."

"Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of Kochi Refinery, this project will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar. A wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities," he added.

The PM also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyan Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

"Vigyan Sagar is the new knowledge campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this, we are expanding our human resource development capital," said PM Modi.

Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India's first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of 25.72 crore.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In addition to this, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout