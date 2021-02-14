Centre and state working together on developmental projects: Kerala CM Vijayan

Centre and state working together on developmental projects: Kerala CM Vijayan2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 05:28 PM IST
- During his brief tours, the PM inaugurated a ₹6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi
- He also dedicated to the nation Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of projects in Kerala on Sunday, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that his administration is working with the central government to fulfil these ventures.
Speaking at the occasion, Vijayan said, "This is a happy occasion for us Keralites. A handful of projects are coming to life in our state today. While some are being dedicated to the nation, the foundation stone is being laid for others. Both state and central government are working together in all these projects."
During his brief tours, the PM inaugurated a ₹6,000 crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of oil major Bharat Petroleum in Kochi. He also dedicated to the nation Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands.
Speaking at the events, the PM said: "We have gathered here to celebrate the development of Kerala and India. The works being inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energize the growth trajectory of India."
"Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical complex of Kochi Refinery, this project will help strengthen our journey towards being Atmanirbhar. A wide range of industries would gain employment opportunities," he added.
The PM also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyan Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.
"Vigyan Sagar is the new knowledge campus of the Cochin Shipyard. Through this, we are expanding our human resource development capital," said PM Modi.
Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, it is India's first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and has been constructed at a cost of ₹25.72 crore.
In addition to this, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu.
