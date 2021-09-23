Centre announces home covid-19 vaccination services for elderly, disabled

“It is understood that there are still some persons who might be bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility or disability and/or special needs that may hamper their accessibility even to NHCVCs. It is advised that a line-list of such potential beneficiaries and their care-givers may be prepared in the catchment area of every planning unit and collated at district level. Subsequently, vaccination of such beneficiaries may be facilitated at their place of residence using mobile vaccination teams," union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter written to states.