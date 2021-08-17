The Central Government on Tuesday announced over ₹1,300 crore as the Covid-19 response package for Northeastern states amid fears over a possible third wave.

Under the Covid response package, over ₹1,300 crore will be given to NE states to procure medicines and augment oxygen supplies and beds at the district level, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The Union Health Minister held a review meeting over the Covid-19 pandemic and immunisation, with Health Ministers and other officials of the northeastern states of the country today.

A detailed discussion was also held on ramping up coronavirus vaccination, Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote, “Reviewed the pandemic situation, vaccination & implementation of ECRP - II in the North-Eastern States, along with all the Health Ministers of NE States. Govt under PM @NarendraModi ji has announced ECRP - II package to support the States in fighting #COVID19."

“8 States of the North-Eastern region have been sanctioned ₹1,352.92 crore. I have assured the States that the Central Government will continue to give all possible help & urged them to expedite the implementation of the ECRP - II package," tweeted the Union Health Minister.

He further wrote, “This package will help to create the necessary infrastructure for COVID testing, medicine storage, COVID beds, paediatric units, ventilators & oxygen storage, among other medical facilities."

On meeting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, "Had a fruitful meeting with Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji on COVID management. I noted the steps being taken by the State Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Assam. The Central government will continue to support the State in its endeavours to mitigate the pandemic."

This was the Union Health Minister's first visit to Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam's coronavirus tally touched 5,80,657 on Monday as 758 more people tested positive for the disease, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 5,502, as per the state health bulletin.

On 7 July, the Union Home Secretary had chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in all the northeastern states and Union Territories.

Earlier, on Monday, Mandaviya visited Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation and assured the complete help from the Centre.

