Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 textile items

New Delhi: The Ministry of Textiles on Tuesday announced Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 items, comprising 19 geo textiles and 12 protective textiles, following due process of notification of technical regulations.

These orders mark the first technical regulation from India for the technical textiles industry, said Rajeev Saxena, joint secretary, ministry of textiles, in a press conference.

“The Centre is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest to increase the standard and quality of geo textiles and protective textiles, for the protection of the environment, human health, and animal & plant life & health," the Ministry of Textiles said.

Geo-textiles are used for infrastructure projects and environmental applications while protective textiles are used to protect human life from hazardous and adverse working conditions.

These QCOs will strive to provide best value to users and end consumers, fostering Indian product quality that is comparable to global standards, it added.

According to the ministry, of the 31 items, 19 items belong to the geo textiles category, including laminated High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven geomembrane for waterproof lining, PVC geomembranes, needle punched non-woven geobags, polypropylene multifilament woven geobags, jute Geotextiles, open weave coir bhoovastra geotextiles used in sub-grade separation in pavement structures, geotextiles used in subsurface drainage application, geotextiles used in sub-grade stabilization in pavement structures, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) geomembranes for lining, geotextiles used as protection (or cushioning) materials, geotextiles for permanent erosion control in hard armor systems, geogrids for flexible pavements, polymeric strip/geostrip used as soil reinforcement in retaining structures, geogrids used in reinforced soil retaining structures, reinforced HDPE membrane for effluents and chemical resistance lining, and geocells.

“The remaining 12 items are of protective textiles, including curtains and drapes, upholstered composites used for non-domestic furniture, protective clothing for firefighters, protective gloves for firefighters, protective clothing for industrial workers exposed to heat, clothing made of limited flame spread materials and material assemblies affording protection against heat and flame, high visibility warning clothes, protective clothing for use in welding and allied processes, tactical 3 point sling, pouch for ammunition and grenades made of disruptive pattern nylon-66, bullet resistant jackets, and water-proof multipurpose rain poncho," it added.

These QCOs shall come into force after 180 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The conformity assessment requirements specified in these QCOs are equally applicable to domestic manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers who intend to export their products to India.

“Ministry of Textiles is planning to issue 02 more QCOs for 28 items in phase-II, including 22 items of Agro Textiles and 06 items of medical textiles. In Phase-III, 30+ more technical textiles items may be considered for QCO issuance," the ministry said. “QCOs will ensure the standard and quality of technical textiles and encourage the growth of this industry in India in producing quality products at competitive pricing."