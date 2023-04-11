Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 textile items

Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 textile items2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:16 PM IST
These QCOs shall come into force after 180 days from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The conformity assessment requirements specified in these QCOs are equally applicable to domestic and foreign textile manufacturers
New Delhi: The Ministry of Textiles on Tuesday announced Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 items, comprising 19 geo textiles and 12 protective textiles, following due process of notification of technical regulations.
