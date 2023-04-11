Centre announces Quality Control Orders for 31 textile items

According to the ministry, of the 31 items, 19 items belong to the geo textiles category, including laminated High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) woven geomembrane for waterproof lining, PVC geomembranes, needle punched non-woven geobags, polypropylene multifilament woven geobags, jute Geotextiles, open weave coir bhoovastra geotextiles used in sub-grade separation in pavement structures, geotextiles used in subsurface drainage application, geotextiles used in sub-grade stabilization in pavement structures, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) geomembranes for lining, geotextiles used as protection (or cushioning) materials, geotextiles for permanent erosion control in hard armor systems, geogrids for flexible pavements, polymeric strip/geostrip used as soil reinforcement in retaining structures, geogrids used in reinforced soil retaining structures, reinforced HDPE membrane for effluents and chemical resistance lining, and geocells.

