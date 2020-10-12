Centre announces 73,000 crore demand push to economy ahead of festive season

The government’s announcements to boost consumer demand such as LTC (leave travel concession) cash voucher scheme ( ₹5675 crore) and special festival advance scheme ( ₹4000 crore) are mostly frontloading expenditure with balancing offsetting changes later that will directly benefit over 11 million central government employees. The central government employees who have not availed LTC in the last four years including FY21 can avail the scheme if they agree to digitally spend three times the air or rail fare and the full amount of total leave encashment before 31 March, 2021 on goods attracting minimum 12% GST. Under the special festival advance scheme, interest-free advance of ₹10,000 to all central government employees will be offered as a one-time facility to be recovered in maximum 10 instalments. The centre is also encouraging state governments and private organisations to give similar facilities to their employees.