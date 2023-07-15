The Indian government on Saturday announced the selection of the Navy Rafale to equip the Indian Navy with the latest-generation fighter. The Indian Navy’s 26 Rafale will eventually join the 36 Rafale already in service, said Dassault Aviation.

This decision comes after a successful trial campaign held in India, during which the Navy Rafale demonstrated that it fully met the Indian Navy’s operational requirements and was perfectly suited to the specificities of its aircraft carrier, it said.

India on Thursday announced a new multi-billion-dollar deal for French fighter jets as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris for a two-day trip that saw him feted as the guest of honor during France's national day celebrations.

India's defense ministry said that the country intended to order 26 more Rafale jets as well as another three Scorpene-class submarines, with the price and other terms still being worked out.

India is one of the biggest buyers of French arms, and Modi announced a landmark deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets during a 2015 trip to Paris that was worth around 4.0 billion euros at the time, as per AFP reports.

Some of those Indian-piloted Rafales also took part in a flypast on Friday during France's Bastille Day military parade where Modi will sit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron as guest of honor.

Meanwhile, India is also close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday.

During a two-day visit that included a banquet at the Louvre, Indian troops marched down the Champs-Elysees and a high-octane speech by PM Modi to Indians from around Europe, the two countries released a raft of agreements tightening cooperation in areas where they agree.

The biggest step is a preliminary Indian accord to buy 26 more Rafale fighter jets and three more Scorpene French- and Spanish-made submarines, on top of a prior deal for 36 Rafales and six Scorpenes. Price details still need to be worked out.

(With inputs from agencies)