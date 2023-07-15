Centre announces selection of 26 Navy Rafale after successful trial1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The Indian government has selected Navy Rafale to equip the Indian Navy with the latest-generation fighter. 26 Rafale will join the 36 already in service.
The Indian government on Saturday announced the selection of the Navy Rafale to equip the Indian Navy with the latest-generation fighter. The Indian Navy’s 26 Rafale will eventually join the 36 Rafale already in service, said Dassault Aviation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×