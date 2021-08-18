Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed about the setting up of a separate Civil Services Exam (CSE) centre for Ladakh. The centre will be located at Leh.

The announcement came soon after Ladakh LG RK Mathur called on the Union Minister at the DoPT headquarters in North Block to discuss the placement of IAS officers and other service related matters in the context of Ladakh.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will, from this year, have an Examination Centre at Leh, which will operate for the first time for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021, scheduled to be held on 10th of October this year.

"This will address a long pending demand of the youth from the Ladakh region whose grievance was that they found it difficult to reach Examination Centres in other parts of the country because of the constraints of affordability of air fare and uncertain weather conditions," the Ministry of Personnel said in a statement.

The minister recalled that about five years ago, the demand for a UPSC Examination Centre had been taken up by the department, but it could not be carried further.

"However, now since with the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh has been given the status of a separate Union Territory, it was considered in the fitness of things to open an exclusive and self-reliant facility for the convenience of the IAS/Civil Services aspirants from the region, which has, in the past gifted some of the finest IAS officers to India," he said.

In another major decision, Singh said that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), affiliated with DoPT, is conducting computer based examination for selection to Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts of the Union Territory of Ladakh. This arrangement, he said, will streamline free and fair selection on merit for Group-’B’ and Group-’C’ posts in the Government departments.

A new centre of examination will be opened at Leh for the conduct of UPSC examinations, while the Lamdone Online Assessment Institute Leh is facilitating the SSC examinations.

