954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve
954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST Livemint



The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry has been announced for Jammu and Kashmir Police. (File Photo)Premium


New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to the ministry of home affairs, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to 01 CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.

“Among the majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel from left wing extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region are being awarded for their gallant action," it added.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry has been announced for Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST
