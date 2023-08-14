954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve

954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST
President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message