Centre appoints Dr M Srinivas as director, AIIMS Delhi

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following proposals: appointment of Dr M.Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, HYderbad to the post of the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi....for a period of 5 years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders," stated the government document seen by Mint.

