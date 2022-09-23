Centre appoints Dr M Srinivas as director, AIIMS Delhi

Srinivas will replace Dr Randeep Guleria, whose tenure ends today. Guleria had received two extensions as AIIMS director, the post which he had assumed on 28 March 2017.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appointed Dr M Srinivas, dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad, as director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for a tenure of five years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appointed Dr M Srinivas, dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad, as director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for a tenure of five years.
Srinivas will replace Dr Randeep Guleria, whose tenure ends today. Guleria had received two extensions as AIIMS director, the post which he had assumed on 28 March 2017.
Srinivas will replace Dr Randeep Guleria, whose tenure ends today. Guleria had received two extensions as AIIMS director, the post which he had assumed on 28 March 2017.
“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following proposals: appointment of Dr M.Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, HYderbad to the post of the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi....for a period of 5 years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders," stated the government document seen by Mint.
“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following proposals: appointment of Dr M.Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, HYderbad to the post of the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi....for a period of 5 years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders," stated the government document seen by Mint.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
More than 30 top doctors from across India had applied for the post of AIIMS director.
More than 30 top doctors from across India had applied for the post of AIIMS director.