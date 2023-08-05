Centre appoints new CBIC Chairman, member1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:13 PM IST
A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India.
New Delhi: The government has appointed a new Chairman for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and a new member for the Centre's apex indirect tax policy making body, showed separate official orders on Saturday.
