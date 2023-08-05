comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Centre appoints new CBIC Chairman, member
Back

New Delhi: The government has appointed a new Chairman for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and a new member for the Centre's apex indirect tax policy making body, showed separate official orders on Saturday.

A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India. Agarwal's appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge. Agarwal is currently a member of the Board.

Separately, the ministry also appointed Surjit Bhujabal, a 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service official as member of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government. Bhujabal is currently Principal Director General at the Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in New Delhi. Bhujabal's appointment is with effect from the date he assumes charge in the post.

The appointment of the new Chairman comes after the superannuation of Vivek Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 11:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout