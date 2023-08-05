New Delhi: The government has appointed a new Chairman for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and a new member for the Centre's apex indirect tax policy making body, showed separate official orders on Saturday.

A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India. Agarwal's appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge. Agarwal is currently a member of the Board.

Separately, the ministry also appointed Surjit Bhujabal, a 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service official as member of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government. Bhujabal is currently Principal Director General at the Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in New Delhi. Bhujabal's appointment is with effect from the date he assumes charge in the post.

The appointment of the new Chairman comes after the superannuation of Vivek Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC.