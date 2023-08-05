Centre appoints new CBIC Chairman, member

Separately, the ministry also appointed Surjit Bhujabal, a 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service official as member of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government. Bhujabal is currently Principal Director General at the Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in New Delhi. Bhujabal's appointment is with effect from the date he assumes charge in the post.

