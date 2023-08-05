Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Centre appoints new CBIC Chairman, member

Centre appoints new CBIC Chairman, member

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:13 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India.

File: Finance Ministry. photo:pradeep gaur/mint

New Delhi: The government has appointed a new Chairman for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and a new member for the Centre's apex indirect tax policy making body, showed separate official orders on Saturday.

New Delhi: The government has appointed a new Chairman for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and a new member for the Centre's apex indirect tax policy making body, showed separate official orders on Saturday.

A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India. Agarwal's appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge. Agarwal is currently a member of the Board.

A finance ministry order said that Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, a 1988 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official as the Chairman of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government of India. Agarwal's appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge. Agarwal is currently a member of the Board.

Separately, the ministry also appointed Surjit Bhujabal, a 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service official as member of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government. Bhujabal is currently Principal Director General at the Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in New Delhi. Bhujabal's appointment is with effect from the date he assumes charge in the post.

Separately, the ministry also appointed Surjit Bhujabal, a 1989 batch Indian Revenue Service official as member of CBIC with the status of special secretary to the government. Bhujabal is currently Principal Director General at the Directorate of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in New Delhi. Bhujabal's appointment is with effect from the date he assumes charge in the post.

The appointment of the new Chairman comes after the superannuation of Vivek Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC.

The appointment of the new Chairman comes after the superannuation of Vivek Johri as the Chairman of the CBIC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 11:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.