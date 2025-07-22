Centre appoints new judges and additional judges in Delhi and Rajasthan High Courts | Check full list

The Centre notified the appointment of ten new High Court judges and additional judges on July 22, 2025, as per constitutional provisions and after discussions with the Chief Justice of India.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges/Additional Judges,” Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on X.

Who are the judges? Sandeep Taneja - Judge at Rajasthan High Court

Baljinder Singh Sandhu - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Bipin Gupta - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Sanjeet Purohit - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Ravi Chirania - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Anuroop Singhi - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Sangeeta Sharma - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court

Vinod Kumar - Judge of Delhi High Court

Shail Jain - Judge of Delhi High Court

Madhu Jain - Judge of Delhi High Court

Appointment of three Supreme Court judges These appointments come nearly two months after the Union government announced the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court on 29 May after the President’s assent to the collegium’s recommendations.

The new appointments are NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka; Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati; and AS Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay, as Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on X.

The Supreme Court will reach its sanctioned strength of 34 judges after the appointment of three new judges.