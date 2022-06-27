Centre appoints Nitin Gupta as CBDT chairman

One of the key tasks before the new chairman is meeting the Centre’s ₹14.2 trillion direct tax revenue collection target for FY23. By mid-June, the tax authority had collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes, up 45% from ₹2.33 trillion collected a year ago, as per official figures reported earlier this month. That is crucial as the government had to cut indirect taxes on petrol and diesel to give price relief to consumers.