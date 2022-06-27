Centre appoints Nitin Gupta as CBDT chairman

One of the key tasks before the new chairman is meeting the Centre’s ₹14.2 trillion direct tax revenue collection target for FY23. By mid-June, the tax authority had collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes, up 45% on year
NEW DELHI: The Union government has appointed Nitin Gupta, currently Member in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), as the new chairman of the apex direct tax policy making body, as per an official order.
The appointment is effective from the day Gupta, a 1986 batch Indian Revenue Service official, assumes charge, showed an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Sangeeta Singh, who currently holds the additional charge of the chairman, will continue to be Member, CBDT.
One of the key tasks before the new chairman is meeting the Centre’s ₹14.2 trillion direct tax revenue collection target for FY23. By mid-June, the tax authority had collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes, up 45% from ₹2.33 trillion collected a year ago, as per official figures reported earlier this month. That is crucial as the government had to cut indirect taxes on petrol and diesel to give price relief to consumers.
CBDT has been effectively using social media platforms to urge tax payers to meet various due dates and employs data analytics and information reported by third parties to check under reporting of income.
