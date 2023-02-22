Centre appoints Rajeev Raghuvanshi as new DCGI
A UPSC panel recommended the name of Raghuvanshi, secretary-cum-scientific director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission’s secretary-cum-scientific director for the post
New Delhi: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has approved the appointment of Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
