New Delhi: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has approved the appointment of Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi as Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Mint had reported on 6 February that the UPSC panel had recommended the name of Raghuvanshi for the country’s top drug regulators’ post.

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission to the post of Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in level 14 of the Pay Matrix, on short term contract basis, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till his attainting the age of superannuation on 28.2.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government statement said.

The others contenders were VG Somani, former DCGI, and Jai Prakash, joint director at IPC.

The UPSC floated the advertisement last February following which a lot of applications came in and interviews were conducted last month.

DCGI heads Central Drugs Control Standard Organization (CDCSO). It is a critical post in terms of making regulatory approval for drugs and vaccine in India. The importance of the post lies in the fact that DCGI has played a key role from approval of covid-19 vaccines to approval of lifesaving drugs and ensuring its quality in combatting the covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, this the appointment of a new DCGI is important at a time when India made drugs like cough syrups and eye drops supplied outside India are allegedly causing adverse events in the patients who are consuming it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
