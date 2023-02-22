Centre appoints Rajeev Raghuvanshi as new DCGI

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission to the post of Drugs Controller (India), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in level 14 of the Pay Matrix, on short term contract basis, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till his attainting the age of superannuation on 28.2.2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government statement said.

