Centre approved printing of 10,000 electoral bonds, three days before SC order
The Supreme Court struck down the 2018 electoral bond scheme on February 15. In its ruling, SC had asked the SBI to furnish all details related to electoral bonds with the Election Commission of India (ECI) within a stipulated deadline.
The Finance Ministry gave final approval for the printing of 10,000 electoral bonds each worth ₹1 crore by the SPMCIL (the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India), three days before the Supreme Court declared the bonds “unconstitutional".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message