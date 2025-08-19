Centre approves ₹1,500 crore Kota-Bundi airport, ₹8,000 crore six-lane roads in Odisha

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved multiple infrastructure projects, including a new airport in Rajasthan's Kota and a six-lane road in Odisha.

The proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development of Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan was approved by the Cabinet — a major gain for the industrial capital of the state, which also sees a large influx of students every year who come to study for competitive exams.

The Kota-Bundi Airport will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,507 crore, the government said in a press release. The investment will be funded by the AAI through internal accruals, it said.

The Rajasthan government has already transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the construction of the Kota airport.

The project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sq metres.

It will be capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

The Kota-Bundi airport will also feature runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works.

The construction of the Kota airport is being done keeping in mind the anticipated traffic growth in the region given the educational significance of the region, the Centre said.

The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours.

Cabinet approves 6-Lane Bhubaneswar Bypass The Cabinet Committee also gave green signal to the construction of 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road. This road, known as the Bhubaneswar Bypass, will span across a length of 110.875 kilometres and will be constructed at a cost of ₹8307.74 crore.

The road aims to reduce pressure on the traffic congestion on the Rameshwar to Tangi stretch of the national highway, which passes through highly urbanised cities including Khordha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The project will provide significant benefit to Odisha and other eastern States by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khordha Cities. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region.